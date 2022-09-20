The EUR/USD pair witnessed selling pressure after testing the parity in the New York session. The asset is established below the magical figure of 1.0000 and is expected to display more weakness after …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD eyes more weakness below 0.9950, Fed policy eyed - September 20, 2022
- BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD suffers as Fed, Ukraine top the agenda - September 20, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Eyes on the Federal Reserve - September 20, 2022