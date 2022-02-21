EUR/USD eyes next break, 1.1400 presents resistance

EUR/USD is consolidating above the 1.1300 level. A key contracting triangle is forming with resistance near 1.1365 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD Technical Analysis Looking at the 4-hours chart, the …
