EUR/USD: Eyes on yield-differential ahead of EZ CPI and US core PCE

DXY weaker on Fed’s caution on rapid rate rises. Looking to regain 1.1900 levels. Eurozone flash CPI and US core PCE figures hold the key. The EUR/USD pair broke its overnight consolidative mode in the Asian trades and went on to post session tops at 1 …
