EUR/USD looks set to end the holiday-shortened trading week on a positive note, with the US dollar trading under pressure across the board. The currency pair is currently hovering near 1.1925, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD eyes weekly gain on dollar weakness - November 27, 2020
- EUR/USD wavers as the ECB warns of a double-dip EU recession - November 27, 2020
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears will need to remain on the sidelines until 1.1880 breakout - November 26, 2020