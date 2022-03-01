EUR/USD is currently trying to settle back above the resistance at 1.1230, while the U.S. dollar is losing ground against a broad basket of currencies. The U.S. Dollar Index has recently managed to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Faced Resistance Near 1.1230 - March 1, 2022
- EUR/USD: Tightening cycle and economic slowdown to drive a further decline to 1.08 – Danske Bank - March 1, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro not out of the woods yet - March 1, 2022