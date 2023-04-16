The EUR/USD pair is struggling to extend its recovery above the psychological resistance of 1.1000 in the early Asian session. The major currency pair is facing hurdles in stretching its recovery …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD faces barricades around 1.1000 as chances for Fed’s rate hike remain stubborn - April 16, 2023
- EUR/USD: Weekly Forecast 16Th April – 22Th April - April 16, 2023
- Pairs In Focus This Week EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Oil - April 16, 2023