EUR/USD experienced losses during Friday’s North American session, reaching 1.0975 from a daily high of 1.1000. US Department of Labor report indicated Producer Price Index (PPI) growth of 0.3% MoM, exceeding expectations, with annual PPI at 0.8%.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD faces downward pressures below 1.1000 after a solid US PPI report - August 11, 2023
- EUR/USD seen trading back down at 1.07 on a three-month view – Nordea - August 11, 2023
- What’s Next for Yen, Euro and Pound Sterling Amid U.S. Dollar Volatility? - August 11, 2023