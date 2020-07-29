As tension is mounting ahead of the Federal Reserve’s decision, how is the world’s most popular currency pair positioned on the charts? Resistance is stronger than support. The Technical Confluences …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD faces fierce resistance ahead of the Fed – Confluence Detector - July 29, 2020
- EUR/USD Uptrend Reaches Next Target at 1.1750 - July 29, 2020
- EUR/USD: Door open for extra gains – UOB - July 29, 2020