EUR/USD needs to clear 1.1485 to allow for a potential move to 1.1520 in the near term, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group. Key Quotes. 24-hour view: “We expected EUR to ‘c …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD faces further gains above 1.1485 – UOB - February 9, 2022
- EUR/USD grinds higher past-1.1400 as USD tracks softer yields, inflation eyed - February 9, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls resist bear’s advance towards key daily structure - February 8, 2022