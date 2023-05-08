EUR/USD is facing strong resistance near 1.1090. A key bullish trend line is forming with support at 1.0975 on the 4-hour chart. Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair started a downside correction …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bearish with downside limited by a weaker Dollar - May 8, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Shows Continuation The Most Likely Of Outc - May 8, 2023
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Bullish Trend Remains - May 8, 2023