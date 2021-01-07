EUR/USD faces the next resistance at 1.2360 – UOB

EUR/USD drops back towards 1.23, as the US dollar rebounds after tumbling on expectations for bigger fiscal stimulus under the Democrat-controlled Senate. The euro bulls could regain control if the …
