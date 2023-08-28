EUR/USD extended decline and tested the 1.0765 level. A connecting bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 1.0850 on the 4-hour chart. Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair settled below …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD faces uphill task near 1.0850 - August 27, 2023
- US Dollar Flirts with Resistance After Powell; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Price Action - August 27, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Pair retraces recent losses, plods above 1.0800 - August 27, 2023