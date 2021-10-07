EUR/USD fades bounce off 14-month low around 1.1550, US debt ceiling standoff eyed

EUR/USD retreats from intraday high towards multi-month low, stays pressured of late. Downbeat Eurozone fundamentals battle firmer clues for Fed tapering to favor bears. DXY follows back firmer …
