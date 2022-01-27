Italy may also face a change in leadership.” “January’s failure of EUR/USD to hold above 1.14 could trigger a retest 1.1200, or even 1.1000-50 area.” Information on these pages contains …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Failure to hold above 1.14 to trigger a retest of the 1.1000-50 area – Westpac - January 27, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Sellers eye fresh 18-month lows below 1.1190 - January 27, 2022
- EUR/USD Is Under Pressure After Hawkish Signals From Powell - January 27, 2022