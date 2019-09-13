EUR/USD falls to fresh three-week low amid firmer dollar

The dollar is staying firm ahead of Fed chair Powell’s speech in Jackson Hole later today as EUR/USD slips to a fresh three-week low now. Technically, there isn’t much stopping a move towards the …
