The euro fell to its lowest level against the US dollar since May of 2017 on Thursday, before rebounding ahead of a speech by European Central Bank president Mario Draghi. The greenback rallied on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD reverses again near 1.0965 and approaches multi-year lows - September 26, 2019
- EUR/USD Falls to Multi-Year Lows - September 26, 2019
- EUR/USD: With More Reasons To Crash Than Recover - September 26, 2019