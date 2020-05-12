EUR/USD: Fears of second coronavirus wave could bode well for dollar

EUR/USD lacks lear directional bias amid renewed coronavirus fears. German sees a rise in the virus reproduction rate. China’s PPI drops to multi-year lows, signaling continued weakness in the …
