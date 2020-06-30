And today we’ve got economic data out of the Eurozone that’ll include preliminary CPI (Consumer Price Index) figures expected to show slight contraction overall but ongoing growth at its core (which …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/CNH faces downside pressure very near-term – UOB - June 30, 2020
- EUR/USD: Fed Chair Powell’s testimony today - June 30, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls lack conviction, Eurozone CPI eyed for fresh impetus - June 30, 2020