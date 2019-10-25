According to analysts at ING the main risk for the US Dollar next week is the potentially disapointing US jobs report rather that the fully-priced-in Fed rate cut. They see the EUR/USD pair with a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Fed rate cut priced in but NFP poses downside risk to the dollar – ING - October 25, 2019
- EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro on track to register its worst weekly decline since late September - October 25, 2019
- EUR/USD Forecast: US growth, employment, and Fed updates - October 25, 2019