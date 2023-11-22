The EUR/USD is positioned at around the 1.0865 level, registering a decline of nearly 0.40%. The US Dollar rides on positive jobless claims figures, shedding light on a resilient labor market. Durable …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD feels the pinch as robust US Jobless Claims lifts the US Dollar - November 22, 2023
- Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Rally Fades at Fibonacci Resistance - November 22, 2023
- Card dollar sell rate 37.2264 UAH/USD, buy rate 36.1296 UAH/USD on Wednesday - November 22, 2023