The move was mainly visible in equities and in core yields. Initially, EUR/USD, USD/JPY and EUR/JPY joined the risk rally, but the move slowed later as a limited agreement was revealed. Especially EUR …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: few follow-through gains beyond 1.10 - October 14, 2019
- Recovery in EUR/USD could extend to 1.1110 – Commerzbank - October 14, 2019
- EUR/USD analysis: Break above 1.10 confluence barrier paves way for additional gains - October 14, 2019