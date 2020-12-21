EUR/USD looks to regain the 1.2200 level ahead of the European open, attempting a bounce from daily lows of 1.2179. The renewed uptick in the major can be attributed to a pause in the US dollar’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD finds buyers near 1.2180, re-attempts 1.2200 amid USD demand - December 21, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bullish potential intact, downside seems limited - December 21, 2020
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears attack 1.2200 as US fiscal stimulus is finally out - December 20, 2020