A descending triangle in a downtrend opens the door for a challenge of the YTD low at 1.1186. The EUR/USD is barely down late in the European session, trading at 1.1318 at the time of writing. As US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD finishes the week above 1.1300 ahead of Christmas eve - December 24, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro US Dollar Exchange Rates Steady As Trade Thins Ahead Of The Festive Season - December 24, 2021
- Selfridges Owners Sell Company for Estimated $5.36 Billion USD - December 24, 2021