EUR/USD advances further and retakes 1.1900. The greenback stays in a corrective mode so far. ECB’s Lagarde speaks later before the Parliament. The buying interest remains well and sound around the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD firmer, regains 1.1900 and beyond ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD advances further and retakes 1.1900. The greenback stays in a corrective mode so far. ECB’s Lagarde speaks later before the Parliament. The buying interest remains well and sound around the …