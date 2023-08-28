The dollar index eased on a Monday amid London’s bank holiday, as investors digested ambiguous signals from central bankers, save for the dovish BoJ governor, at last week’s Jackson Hole symposium …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD firms a bit, but data risks loom - August 28, 2023
- EUR/USD rises above the 200-day SMA as the USD consolidates - August 28, 2023
- EUR/USD consolidates aound 1.0810 as Powell’s speech influences market sentiment - August 28, 2023