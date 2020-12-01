EUR/USD first support at 1.1960/50 but best support at 1.1920/10

We bottomed exactly here & shot higher to 1.3010 EURUSD first support at 1.1960/50 but best support at 1.1920/10. Try longs againwith stops below 1.1900. A break lower is a sell signal targeting …
