The American dollar is under selling pressure amid a better market mood. EUR/USD above 1.1140 ahead of several Fed’s speakers that can rock markets. GBP/USD is trading around 1.29 as speculation …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Flipped support may push the price towards the North - October 18, 2019
- EUR/USD clinches fresh monthly highs above 1.1150 - October 18, 2019
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Further upside could see 1.1165 retested in the near term - October 18, 2019