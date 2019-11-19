EUR/USD returns to the upper end of the range near 1.1080. DXY recedes from tops in the vicinity of 97.90. US housing data came in on a mixed tone. After bottoming out in the boundaries of 1.1060, EUR …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD flirting with daily highs around 1.1080 - November 19, 2019
- EUR/USD Forecast: Selling opportunity? Three technical reasons to favor the downside - November 19, 2019
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: move up stalled in the 1.1080/90 band - November 19, 2019