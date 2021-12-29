EUR/USD flirts with 1.1300 as yields drop amid sluggish markets, Omicron eyed

EUR/USD edges lower around weekly bottom, prints two-day downtrend. US Treasury yields drop, German Bund yields stay firmer amid covid, Fed chatters. France reports the world’s biggest daily jump in …
