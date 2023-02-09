EUR/USD gathers extra pace and reaches 1.0770. Flash inflation figures in Germany came at 8.7% YoY in January. US Initial Jobless Claims next on tap across the pond. The European currency picks up …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD flirts with 3-day highs near 1.0770 - February 9, 2023
- EUR/USD and USD/JPY hover above this week’s lows while EUR/GBP slips - February 9, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro ignores soft German inflation data - February 9, 2023