EUR/USD attracts buyers for the second successive day in the wake of fresh USD selling. The Fed rate hike uncertainty drags the US bond yields lower and weighs on the Greenback. The prospects for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD flirts with over two-week high, around 1.0775-80 region on weaker USD - June 13, 2023
- Euro To US Dollar Week Ahead Outlook: “EUR Hard-Pressed To Sustain Gains Vs USD” On FED Hawkish Hold - June 12, 2023
- Euro To Dollar Week Ahead Outlook: “EUR Hard-Pressed To Sustain Gains Vs USD” On FED Hawkish Hold - June 12, 2023