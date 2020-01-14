EUR/USD extends the upside to the 1.1140 area. Upbeat sentiment stays supported by US-China trade. US inflation figures will be the salient event later today. The generalized upbeat note in the global …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD flirts with the 200-day SMA near 1.1140 - January 14, 2020
- EUR/USD is Going for W H3 and Higher Camarillas - January 14, 2020
- EUR/USD going to resistance 1.1170 while trading above 1.1131 - January 14, 2020