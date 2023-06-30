The EUR/USD pair lacks any firm intraday direction and oscillates in a narrow trading band around the 1.0860-1.0865 area or the weekly low through the Asian session on Friday. Traders now seem to have …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD flirts with weekly low, above mid-1.0800s ahead of Euro Zone CPI/US PCE Price Index - June 30, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro again bounces off 50-EMA as EU/US inflation figures loom - June 29, 2023
- Euro To Dollar Rate: Short, Medium And Long-Term EUR/USD Forecasts At Berenberg - June 29, 2023