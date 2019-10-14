Coming up: ZEW sentiment data from Germany and the eurozone. Boosted by the broad-based USD weakness seen on Thursday and Friday, the EUR/USD pair gained traction and closed the last week in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD fluctuates in tight range above 1.10 ahead of Tuesday’s key data - October 14, 2019
- EUR/USD: Shaking Away The Profits - October 14, 2019
- EUR/USD remains on the defensive near 1.1000 - October 14, 2019