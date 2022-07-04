EUR/USD Forecast: 1.0400 vulnerable, fresh year lows at sight

The EUR/USD pair trades in the 1.0420 price zone, a few pips below Friday’s close at 1.0426. The pair peaked at 1.0462 during European trading hours but quickly receded despite a holiday in the US …
