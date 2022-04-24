EUR/USD Forecast: $1.05000 As A 300 Pips Long-Term Target

Last week, we forecast EUR/USD’s difficulty in breaking below $1.07825 after moving down to the demand zone. The start of the week saw the price continue to fall, reaching the $1.07825 support level.
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
