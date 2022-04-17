The EUR/USD price reached the target we discussed in our previous analysis, i.e., $1.07825. On Monday, the price gapped higher than the previous week’s close. While we did mention the possible retrace …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: $1.08846 Is The Bullish Reversal Target - April 17, 2022
- Is the EUR/USD a buy ahead of Macron and Marin Le Pen face-off? - April 17, 2022
- US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY - April 16, 2022