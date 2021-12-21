EUR/USD Forecast: 1.1340 resistance could cap euro’s rebound

EUR/USD has started to test 1.1300 after closing higher on Monday. Dollar stays on the back foot as risk mood improves. The pair could find it difficult to overcome 1.1340 hurdle in the short term.
