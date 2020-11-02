The EUR/USD pair witnessed some follow-through selling on Friday and settled near the lower end of its monthly trading range, just below mid-1.1600s. The pair did attempt a minor recovery through the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: 1.1615-10 area holds the key amid COVID-19 worries, ahead of US election - November 2, 2020
- EUR/USD hits five-week low as US-German yield spread continues to widen - November 2, 2020
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD embarks on a critical demand area - November 1, 2020