EUR/USD is correcting extreme oversold readings, could keep advancing in the near term. The EUR/USD pair managed to advance on Tuesday, ending the day above the 1.0900 threshold. Financial markets …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: A light of hope underpins the high-yielding EUR - March 8, 2022
- Euro Area Crude Oil Imports From Russia - March 8, 2022
- EUR/USD and GBP/USD remain under pressure but EUR/GBP stabilizes - March 8, 2022