The EUR/USD pair peaked at 1.1091 after the Federal Reserve decision and then pulled back toward 1.1050, poised for the highest daily close since 2022. The bias is to the upside, supported by …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: A test of 1.1100 seems likely, focus turn to ECB - May 3, 2023
- EUR/USD jumps toward 1.1100 as the Fed raises rates as expected - May 3, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Waits For Fed And ECB - May 3, 2023