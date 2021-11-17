EUR/USD Forecast: A weak rebound reveals a still strong bearish trend

EUR/USD recovery shows not enough strength, bearish pressure persists. The EUR/USD pair recovered some lost ground from the lowest level since July 2020 near 1.1260 and climbed to 1.1335 but then …
