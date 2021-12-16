EUR/USD Forecast: Advancing on ECB’s tapering

EUR/USD is bullish in the near term, although below a critical resistance level at 1.1380. The US Federal Reserve inspired rally resulted in EUR/USD reaching 1.1318 early on Thursday, with the pair …
