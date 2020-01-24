EUR/USD has been under pressure amid Trump’s tariff threats. The Fed decision and GDP figures are set to rock the pair. Late January’s daily chart is showing the pair lost uptrend support. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD Forecast: After losing support, the Fed and GDP figures to determine next moves
EUR/USD has been under pressure amid Trump’s tariff threats. The Fed decision and GDP figures are set to rock the pair. Late January’s daily chart is showing the pair lost uptrend support. The …