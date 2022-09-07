EUR/USD Forecast: Aiming to regain parity ahead of the ECB decision

The EUR/USD pair trades near a daily high of 1.0002 by the end of the American session, recovering from an intraday low of 0.9874. The American currency benefited from a dismal market mood throughout …
