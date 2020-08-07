Farm Payrolls can go either way, fiscal talks also eyed. Friday’s four-hour char is showing bulls are still in the lead. Negative Non-Farm Payrolls? That could turn to make the recent slide …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Are bulls still in control? Highly uncertain Non-Farm Payrolls to determine - August 7, 2020
- Steel Strips Wheels bags orders worth over EUR 1,38,000 from EU - August 7, 2020
- US dollar: Little reason to turn bearish – HSBC - August 6, 2020