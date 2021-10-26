EUR/USD Forecast: Are euro bulls giving up already?

EUR/USD has dropped below the horizontal trading range. Worsening outlook in Germany seems to be weighing on the shared currency. Additional losses are likely in case buyers fail to defend 1.1600.
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
