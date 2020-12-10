EUR/USD Forecast: Awaits bullish flag breakout as focus shifts to ECB meeting

EUR/USD had good two-way price moves on Wednesday and was influenced by the USD price dynamics. The downside remained limited as investors refrained from placing aggressive bets ahead of the ECB …
