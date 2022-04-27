EUR/USD Forecast: Bad news for Europe are good news for the greenback

The EUR/USD pair fell to 1.0553, piercing the 2020 low and trading at levels that were last seen in 2017. The usual suspects are behind the dollar’s rally, named China battling covid and the Russian …
