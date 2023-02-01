EUR/USD has room to extend its gains from a technical perspective and reach 1.1000. The EUR/USD pair trades in the 1.0890 price zone, up on Wednesday amid the broad US Dollar weakness. The Euro got an …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Battling 1.0900 ahead of central banks’ decisions - February 1, 2023
- EUR/USD: Looking for a top at 1.0944/48 and a corrective sell-off – Credit Suisse - February 1, 2023
- EUR/GBP exchange rate outlook ahead of ECB, BoE decisions - February 1, 2023